X Factor star Katie Waissel rushed to hospital following suspected heart attack

Katie Waissel has revealed she was rushed to hospital this week, after suffering a suspected heart attack.

The singer opened up about the incident on Instagram, as she praised the ambulance services for responding so quickly.

Sharing a photo of herself in hospital alongside a screenshot of an article about the NHS being “on its knees”, Katie wrote: “Let me tell you, I was taken by ambulance yesterday for a suspected heart attack and @nhs @ldn_ambulance Watford general AND the ambulance services were / are amazing.”

“I was initially told there was a wait by the ambulance call centre, but an ambulance was at my door within minutes,” she continued.

“The entire team at Watford were / are beyond impeccable, and I am so grateful for your continued help!!”

“So with this, if you’re experiencing a life threatening emergency, do not hesitate to call 999, they WILL come for you!!!”

The 35-year-old, who competed on The X Factor in 2010, has since thanked her followers for the outpour of love and support since she opened up about the incident.

She wrote on Instagram this morning: “I am truly overwhelmed by the outpour of love, well wishes and support from you all and can’t thank you enough.”

“Wednesday was indeed a scary day. I’m pleased to let you know that I am home and taking it easy.”

“It’s important to ask that as we investigate what happened and why medically, kindly try not to speculate or be afraid. I will provide more information later.”

“But for now, I must listen to my body and take care of it. I’ve still got plenty of the good fights to fight! All my love, Katie.”

