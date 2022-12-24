Vicky Pattison and fiancé Ercan Ramadan set to welcome adorable new addition to their family

Vicky Pattison and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan are set to welcome an adorable new addition to their family.

The former Geordie Shore star has been dating the ex TOWIE star since 2018.

The couple got engaged in February while on a romantic holiday in Dubai.

Vicky took to Instagram on Friday to tease the adorable new addition to her and Ercan’s family.

The Geordie Shore star shared a snap of herself holding a dog tag with the name Max engraved on it.

She wrote: “We’ve been keeping a little secret… 🥹🐾.”

“Max… Coming December 2022 😍✨ We can’t wait for you all to meet him 🐶😂😍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

A host of well known faces took to the comments section of the post to share their delight at the news.

Olivia Attwood wrote: “Omggggggggg!!!!!!!!!!,” while Faye Winter said: “Secrets out 😭 I wanna squish him already.” Olivia Bowen said: “YAYYYYYYYYYYY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and Montana Brown wrote: “Stoopppp!! Ffs you love a challenge don’t you. Family is growing 👏👏👏.” Vicky recently revealed that she’s begun the process of freezing her eggs because she and Ercan aren’t ready to start a family. Speaking on her The Secret To podcast, the Geordie Shore star revealed she had been “putting it off” thinking she would get to stage with her fiancé where they would be ready to start a family. “Yesterday, me and Ercan went to start our egg freezing journey,” she said at the time. “It’s been a long time coming and I’ve been saying I’m going to do it,” the Geordie Shore star told her podcast guest Bianca Gascoigne. “I think, if I’m honest with myself, the reason I’ve been putting it off is because I was waiting for this moment where I just felt we’re actually ready to try and conceive naturally.” “I just was waiting for that moment where I was like ‘I’ve got a house and I love you Ercan, and we know we’re going to be together, and I want to have a baby with you now,’ and I was waiting for that to come. I wanted it to and it just didn’t.” “That’s what I was chatting to the nurse about – I said ‘I kept waiting to just feel ready so I didn’t have to do this, and it never came.’” “And I realised if you keep waiting for that lightbulb moment where ‘oh yeah, I’m ready to be a mother’, you’re going to potentially miss the opportunity to even freeze some good eggs,” Vicky continued. During her appearance on Loose Women in September, the 35-year-old said it’s “really scary” that her eggs are “classed as geriatric” because of her age. “Our plan is we’re going to get married probably 2024 now, let everybody who had Covid-cancelled weddings catch up. But we’re going to start the egg freezing process in October this year,” she told the panel. “It’s really scary, do you know my eggs are classed as geriatric? I feel like they’re lovely little eggs, but yeah they are classed as geriatric,” Vicky continued. “I don’t think lasses are aware of how difficult it becomes to get pregnant, conceive naturally and have healthy pregnancies after the age of about 30! I’m flying the flag. Even though I love Ercan, our relationship is still in its infancy, we’ve only been together three years.” “I just would love the chance to enjoy every stage naturally, before I go and add sleepless nights and a permanently crying bundle of joy. I would love to have a baby just before I’m 40, so just after we’re married, but who is to say what is going to happen.”