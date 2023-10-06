Tommy Fury reveals fiancée Molly-Mae Hague hates THIS major part of his life

Tommy Fury has revealed his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague hates a major part of his life.

Fans have been engrossed in the couple’s love story since they first met on Love Island back in 2019.

The reality stars welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Bambi, on January 23, and got engaged six months later.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Tommy praised Molly-Mae for supporting his boxing career even thought hates it.

The dad-of-one said: “She watches the ground while I fight. She only tolerates boxing because she knows how happy it makes me. That’s it.”

“Other than that she hates it. She doesn’t like talking about it, she doesn’t like watching it, nothing, which I can understand.”

Tommy admitted he understand how difficult it must be for Molly-Mae to watch him in the ring.

“She’s watching her partner, the father to her baby, getting in the ring, have a fight and get punched up,” he explained.

“It’s not a nice feeling to go through so I commend her, I do.”