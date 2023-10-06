EXCLUSIVE! RuthAnne recalls being asked to be part of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish engagement

RuthAnne has recalled being asked to be part of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury’s lavish engagement.

The Irish singer’s track The Vow is a favourite of the Love Island couple’s, and climbed the charts once again after it played a key role in Tommy’s Ibiza proposal on July 23.

As the professional boxer got down on one knee, the Grammy-nominated artist emotionally sang her hit song for them live.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at our second annual Women of the Year Awards, RuthAnne opened up about the reaction to her involvement in the “biggest proposal of the year”.

The mum-of-one said: “It was absolutely insane, I just had no idea. All I was thinking at the time was ‘I want it to be the most amazing performance for them. ”

“I just want to do the best job I can.’ I knew how much they love the song.”

“Then for it to go viral and to go no.1 and get my first UK Top 40 single in the main chart in the UK, which for an independent artist is quite impossible, I’m still floored by it.”

“I just thank them so much, and for introducing it to new people,” RuthAnne continued.

“Now I’ve got so many people being like ‘Can you come sing at my wedding, can you come sing at my engagement?’ I’ve so much to be thankful for, to the whole Love Island team for always bigging up The Vow, it’s just been amazing.”

Speaking about the moment she got the call to fly to Ibiza to be part of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s lavish engagement, RuthAnne told Goss.ie: “I literally was like ‘A) oh my God. B) What am I going to wear? C) I’m going to be sweating in Ibiza…'”

“It actually made me quite emotional to get that phone call because she had always told me she loves the song so much, they used it for their baby gender reveal.”

RuthAnne continued: “The fact that they carried that song with them throughout their whole journey.”

“We had a chat after about that and how much they just love the song and how much it’s their song and I said ‘It is your song!’ because they’ve just taken it and brought that into their lives.”

“That’s what is so amazing about what music can do. That’s always what I’ve wanted my music to do, is to be there for people’s life moments.”