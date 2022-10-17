Toby Aromolaran shares cryptic post amid reports he’s ‘split’ from Chloe Burrows

Toby Aromolaran has shared a cryptic post amid reports he’s split from Chloe Burrows.

The semi-pro footballer took to TikTok on Monday to share a video about “being single”, just hours after news of his and Chloe’s breakup hit headlines.

In the video, Toby wrote: “I don’t need a BeReal, I need to BeSingle.”

He captioned the clip: “Arhhh shiiiii here we go again… 🚶🏽‍♂️”

One fan commented on the post: “they broke up 😭😭”, while another penned: “I’m heartbroken.”

It comes after a source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

“There’s been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realised it’s better for them both to split.” Chloe jetted off to Morocco last week with her Love Island co-star Millie Court – who recently split from Liam Reardon. The insider added: “Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on.” Chloe and Toby came in second place on Love Island last summer, and moved in together shortly afterwards. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in August.