Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran celebrate HUGE milestone

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have celebrated their one-year anniversary.
The couple, who met on the hit dating show last year, came runner-up to Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who have since split.
Chloe shared a carousel of photos of herself and Toby on Instagram on Saturday to mark the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
Chloe wrote: “Happy Anniversary [Toby] 🥰. Last pic is my fav by a country mile lol.”
Toby commented on the post, “1 year today!”
Their Love Island friends also took to the comments section to wish them a Happy Anniversary.
View this post on Instagram
Millie Court wrote: “Love you both sm 😭🫶🏼❤️, while Lucina Strafford said, “The cutest ever xxx.”
Molly Smith commented, “Cuties ❤️❤️,” and Aaron Simpson wrote: “Bonnie & Clyde ❤️❤️.”
Renowned podcaster Will Njobvu also commented: “Congratulations to you both!!! 🎉🥳🍾.”