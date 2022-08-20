Ad
Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran celebrate HUGE milestone

ITV
Love Island’s Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have celebrated their one-year anniversary.

The couple, who met on the hit dating show last year, came runner-up to Millie Court and Liam Reardon – who have since split.

Chloe shared a carousel of photos of herself and Toby on Instagram on Saturday to mark the occasion.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloe Burrows (@chloeburrows)

Chloe wrote: “Happy Anniversary [Toby] 🥰. Last pic is my fav by a country mile lol.”

Toby commented on the post, “1 year today!”

Their Love Island friends also took to the comments section to wish them a Happy Anniversary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloe Burrows (@chloeburrows)

Millie Court wrote: “Love you both sm 😭🫶🏼❤️, while Lucina Strafford said, “The cutest ever xxx.”

Molly Smith commented, “Cuties ❤️❤️,” and Aaron Simpson wrote: “Bonnie & Clyde ❤️❤️.”

Renowned podcaster Will Njobvu also commented: “Congratulations to you both!!! 🎉🥳🍾.”

