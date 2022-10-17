Love Island star Chloe Burrows ‘SPLITS’ from Toby Aromolaran

Love Island stars Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran have reportedly split.

The couple came in second place on the hit dating show last summer, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

A source told MailOnline: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

“There’s been no wrongdoing, they have simply grown apart, and over time realised it’s better for them both to split.”

Chloe jetted off to Morocco last week with her Love Island co-star Millie Court – who recently split from Liam Reardon.

The insider added: “Naturally, Chloe has found the breakup difficult but being able to spend time abroad with Millie has given her the space she needed to start moving on.”

Goss.ie has contacted Toby’s rep for comment.

It comes just two months after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

Toby also marked Chloe’s 27th birthday last month with a sweet Instagram post.

He wrote: “27 years around the sun! ☀️ Happy birthday to the 2nd pea in my pod! More life! ❤️”

Chloe replied: “Awwww no stop I wanna cry!!! Love you sexy bum xxxxx”