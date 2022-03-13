Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

The FULL list of winners at the 2022 BAFTAs

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 2022 BAFTAs aired on Sunday night.

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson hosted this year’s ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical family drama Belfast won the Outstanding British Film award on the night.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Film

  • Belfast
  • Don’t Look Up
  • Dune
  • Licorice Pizza
  • WINNER: The Power of the Dog

Director

  • After Love, Aleem Khan
  • Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • Happening, Audrey Diwan
  • WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
  • The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
  • Titane, Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

  • Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
  • Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
  • Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
  • King Richard, Zach Baylin
  • WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

  • WINNER: CODA, Siân Heder
  • Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
  • Dune, Denis Villeneuve
  • The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
  • The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion

Leading Actress

  • Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
  • Emilia Jones, CODA
  • Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
  • WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love
  • Tessa Thompson, Passing

Leading Actor

  • Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
  • Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
  • WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Supporting Actress

  • Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
  • Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
  • WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
  • Ann Dowd, Mass
  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
  • Ruth Negga, Passing

Supporting Actor

  • Mike Faist, West Side Story
  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
  • WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
  • Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
  • Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
  • Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog

Original Score

  • Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
  • Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
  • WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer
  • The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
  • The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Casting

  • Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
  • Dune, Francine, Maisler
  • The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
  • King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
  • WINNER: West Side Story, Cindy Tolan

Cinematography

  • WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser
  • Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
  • No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren
  • The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

Editing

  • Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
  • Dune, Joe Walker
  • Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
  • WINNER: No Time to Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
  • Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson

Production Design

  • Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
  • WINNER: Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
  • The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
  • Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
  • West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo

Costume Design

  • WINNER: Cruella, Jenny Beavan
  • Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
  • Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
  • The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
  • Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Makeup & Hair

  • Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
  • Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
  • Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
  • WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
  • House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno

Sound

  • WINNER: Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
  • Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
  • No Time to Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
  • A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
  • West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom

Special Visual Effects

  • WINNER: Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
  • Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
  • Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
  • The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
  • No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble

Outstanding British Film

  • After Love
  • Ali & Ava
  • WINNER: Belfast
  • Boiling Point
  • Cyrano
  • Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
  • House of Gucci
  • Last Night in Soho
  • No Time to Die
  • Passing

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
  • Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
  • WINNER: The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
  • Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
  • Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not in the English Language

  • WINNER: Drive My Car
  • The Hand of God
  • Parallel Mothers
  • Petite Maman
  • The Worst Person in the World

Documentary

  • Becoming Cousteau
  • Cow
  • Flee
  • The Rescue
  • WINNER: Summer Of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

  • WINNER: Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs the Machines

British Short Animation

  • Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
  • WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons, Jordi Morera
  • Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso

British Short Film

  • WINNER: The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
  • Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
  • The Palace, Jo Prichard
  • Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
  • Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us