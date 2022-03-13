The FULL list of winners at the 2022 BAFTAs

The 2022 BAFTAs aired on Sunday night.
Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson hosted this year’s ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical family drama Belfast won the Outstanding British Film award on the night.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- WINNER: The Power of the Dog
Director
- After Love, Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Happening, Audrey Diwan
- WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
- Titane, Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
- Being the Ricardos, Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up, Adam Mckay
- King Richard, Zach Baylin
- WINNER: Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: CODA, Siân Heder
- Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
- Dune, Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power of the Dog, Jane Campion
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones, CODA
- Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
- WINNER: Joanna Scanlan, After Love
- Tessa Thompson, Passing
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
- WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard
Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Ann Dowd, Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist, West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-Mcphee, The Power of the Dog
Original Score
- Being the Ricardos, Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
- WINNER: Dune, Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Casting
- Boiling Point, Carolyn Mcleod
- Dune, Francine, Maisler
- The Hand of God, Massimo Appolloni, Annamaria Sambucco
- King Richard, Rich Delia, Avy Kaufman
- WINNER: West Side Story, Cindy Tolan
Cinematography
- WINNER: Dune, Greig Fraser
- Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
- No Time to Die, Linus Sandgren
- The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
Editing
- Belfast, Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
- Dune, Joe Walker
- Licorice Pizza, Andy Jurgensen
- WINNER: No Time to Die, Tom Cross, Elliot Graham
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Joshua L. Pearson
Production Design
- Cyrano, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
- WINNER: Dune, Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The French Dispatch, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
- Nightmare Alley, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
- West Side Story, Adam Stockhausen, Rena Deangelo
Costume Design
- WINNER: Cruella, Jenny Beavan
- Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini
- Dune, Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West
- The French Dispatch, Milena Canonero
- Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
Makeup & Hair
- Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne
- Cyrano, Alessandro Bertolazzi, Siân Miller
- Dune, Love Larson, Donald Mowat
- WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, Justin Raleigh
- House of Gucci, Frederic Aspiras, Jane Carboni, Giuliano Mariana, Sarah Nicole Tanno
Sound
- WINNER: Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Doug Hemphill, Theo Green, Ron Bartlett
- Last Night in Soho, Colin Nicolson, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, Dan Morgan
- No Time to Die, James Harrison, Simon Hayes, Paul Massey, Oliver Tarney, Mark Taylor
- A Quiet Place Part II, Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Proctor, Ethan Van Der Ryn
- West Side Story, Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson, Gary Rydstrom
Special Visual Effects
- WINNER: Dune, Brian Connor, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Brian Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Daniel Sudick
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Aharon Bourland, Sheena Duggal, Pier Lefebvre, Alessandro Ongaro
- The Matrix Resurrections, Tom Debenham, Hew J Evans, Dan Glass, J. D. Schwalm
- No Time to Die, Mark Bokowski, Chris Corbould, Joel Green, Charlie Noble
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- WINNER: Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- Passing
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- After Love, Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point, James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) [also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli]
- WINNER: The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) [Also written by Boaz Yakin]
- Keyboard Fantasies, Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing, Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not in the English Language
- WINNER: Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- WINNER: Summer Of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
- WINNER: Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
British Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art, Joanna Quinn, Les Mills
- WINNER: Do Not Feed the Pigeons, Jordi Morera
- Night of the Living Dread, Ida Melum, Danielle Goff, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, Hannah Kelso
British Short Film
- WINNER: The Black Cop, Cherish Oteka
- Femme, Sam H. Freeman, Ng Choon Ping, Sam Ritzenberg, Hayley Williams
- The Palace, Jo Prichard
- Stuffed, Theo Rhys, Joss Holden-Rea
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee, Michael Woodward, Max Barron, Daniel Wheldon
Ad