Casa Amor made it’s long-awaited return to our screens on Sunday night, and Love Island fans are already making predictions and reminiscing on previous series.

For the sixth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys were split into separate villas to complete the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

The boys were joined by a new group of stunning girls in the main villa, while six hunky new guys joined the girls in Casa Amor.

Love Islands fans are already predicting that Will Young and Davide Jessie Wynter will be the.

The pair are currently coupled up, but while Jessie has remained loyal in Casa Amor, Will has had his fair share of antics with bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Ahead of the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, we’ve decided to take a look back at the biggest Casa Amor shocks in Love Island history.

Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill

During the 2019 series, Michael Griffiths controversially re-coupled with Joanna Chimonides during the Casa Amor twist, despite having a romance with Amber Gill.

When making his speech, the fireman said their couple of days apart had been “interesting” as the original girls glared at him and each other.

He revealed he hadn’t been true to himself, and had “bitten my tongue” in certain situations with Amber.

However, Amber returned to the villa shaking her head and smiling nervously in disbelief after remaining loyal to Michael.

The Geordie went on to couple up with Irish rugby star Greg O’Shea, and the pair won the £50K prize pot together.

Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard

During the 2019 series, Amy Hart and Curtis Pritchard had one of the most shocking Casa Amor recouplings in the show’s history.

The professional dancer chose to stick with the air hostess, despite telling the villa that he had fancied another girl while she was away.

Amy returned to the villa with a beaming smile, and made an excited speech about how she had missed Curtis, not knowing what had happened moments previously.

When the pair reunited around the firepit Curtis told her, “It’s good to see you. We have to talk later though.”

After coming clean to a heartbroken Amy, she announced that she was coming back to the villa to tell him she loved him.

Unfortunately, the heartbreak was too much for the air hostess as she ended up leaving the villa over the ordeal.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon

One of the most heartbreaking Casa Amor recouplings was that of Millie Court and Liam Reardon in 2021.

The Welshman decided to remain loyal to Millie when he returned to the main villa, but the Islanders soon found out that he had been unfaithful in Casa Amor.

In a shocking turn of events, Casa Amor bombshell Lillie Haynes announced she was “shocked” that they had recoupled because she thought she had a “good connection” with him.

Millie recouped with her pal Chloe Burrows after the shock, and said, “Why the f**k did he come back to me? I don’t f**king get it?”

Despite the heartbreak, the pair eventually reconciled and went on to win the 2021 series of Love Island, after Liam asked her to be his girlfriend.

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones

The 2020 winter series of Love Island saw Callum Jones return to the main villa alongside Molly Smith, leaving Shaughna Phillips single.

The London native remained calm and collected as Callum said, “I’ve gone with what I felt was the right decision, and gone with my heart.”

“Not saying anything against [Shaughna], and I wasn’t unhappy with [Shaughna], but it’s just that this has been like a sign for me that something has been missing and I think I found it with Molly,” he explained.

Love Island host Laura Whitmore asked her how she felt to which she responded, “I’m happy for Callum, I should’ve never trusted a scaffolder anyway. Onwards and upwards.”

Shaughna then delivered her iconic line: “Congrats, hun.”

Georgia Steel and Josh Denzel

During the 2018 series, Josh Denzel returned from Casa Amor with Kaz Crossley after Georgia Steel remain loyal to him.

The new couple walked into the villa to everyone’s shock, including the York native who muttered under her breath, “He’s f****d it man, he’s f****d it,” and then mouthed the words “Why would you do that to me?” to Josh.

“I went with my gut, and I do feel like I made the right decision, yeah,” Josh told former Love Island host Caroline Flack.

“I went into Casa Amor thinking that I wasn’t going to get my head turned, I thought if I did then it would have to be someone sensational, someone who blew me away and Kaz came in and did that.”

Caroline widened her eyes and let out a huge sigh at his statement, as Georgia was left single.

Paige Thorne and Jacques O’Neill

Jacques O’Neill had been quite solid in his romance with Paige Thorne during his stint on Love Island.

However, the rugby player explored a connection with Casa Amor bombshell Cheyanne Kerr whilst the Welsh paramedic was away.

After a couple of days of Casa Amor antics, Jacques decided he wanted to stick with Paige and leave Cheyanne single.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, Cheyanne called him out in front of Paige and the rest of the villa.

Jacques then made the shock decision to quit the show, as he confessed to his fellow Islanders that he wasn’t “being himself” and was “struggling”; Paige then moved on with the “ultimate bomsbhell” Adam Collard, and they went on to place fifth.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

