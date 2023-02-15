NINE Love Island contestants ‘to be dumped TONIGHT – after shock Casa Amor recoupling’ 

Nine contestants are reportedly set to be dumped from the villa on tonight’s episode after a shock Casa Amor recoupling.

On Sunday night, the OG girls snuck out of the villa and headed to Casa Amor, where they met six new boys – Martin, Ryan, Bayley, Maxwell, Kain and Frankie.

During the latest episode of the show, the boys back in the main villa were joined by six stunning new girls – Sammy, Lynda, Cynthia, Layla, Sanam and Lydia.

There has been no shortage of drama from this year’s Casa Amor, as many of the Islanders have had their heads turned.

According to The UK Sun, the boys and girls are set to reunite on tonight’s episode in explosive scenes.

A source told the publication: “Reuniting the two villas was explosive – the recoupling will be a real shock.”

“The tension was off the scale – viewers will be really surprised as to who choses who. It’s an unmissable episode.”

Will Young’s head appears to have strayed from Australian Islander Jessie Wynter to Casa Amor bombshell Layla Al-Momani.

Meanwhile in Casa Amor, Olivia Hawkins kissed new boy Maxwell Samuda, despite being coupled up with OG boy Kai Fagan.

Tanya Manhenga, whose romance with Shaq Muhammad was on the rocks before Casa Amor, kissed new boy Martin Akinola during Raunchy Races on Tuesday night.

Which Islanders will reunite, and who will be left heartbroken?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

