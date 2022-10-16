Strictly Come Dancing fans are all saying the same thing after ANOTHER celebrity is eliminated

Strictly Come Dancing fans are all saying the same thing after another celebrity was eliminated.

Music legend Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova faced former Hear’Say singer Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima in the dance-off, after receiving the fewest votes from the public.

All four judges opted to save Kym and Graziano, based on their slight edge in technical skill.

Matt was visibly emotional after being eliminated from the competition, and profusely thanked the judges, Nadiya and the general public for their continued support since he returned to the UK for the first time in 25 years.

Strictly fans were in agreement that the judges made the right call; however, they were sad to see the music legend go as they dubbed him a “lovely guy”.

One Twitter user wrote: “Matt Goss really is a lovely guy,” and a second said: “Aww, my heart broke a little there for Matt. What a genuinely lovely guy!”

A third penned: “What a true gentleman Matt Goss is,” while a fourth tweeted: “omg Matt your a true gentleman take a bow.”

Aww, my heart broke a little there for Matt. What a genuinely lovely guy! 🥺 #Strictly — SuziCarrigan (@suzicarrigan) October 16, 2022

What a true gentleman Matt Goss is. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2022 — Irene Edgar (@EdgarIrene) October 16, 2022

Matt Goss on strictly is an inspiration! What a man saying Men can be emotional! #Strictly #mentalhealthmatters — Suzi Couzens (@couzens_suzi) October 16, 2022

#Strictly omg Matt your a true gentleman take a bow — Martin Sojmm (@mullan5_martin) October 16, 2022

Awwwwww Matt is so cute #Strictly — JaffaCake (@biscuitl9ver) October 16, 2022

The right decision, but I do think Matt Goss is a really sweet & lovely man 😊 #Strictly — Lisa O (@bury_lisa) October 16, 2022