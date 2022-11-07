Spice Girls fans are all saying the same thing as the band reunite for a special occasion

There was a Spice Girls reunion over the weekend!

Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm and Emma Bunton all attended their bandmate Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday bash on Saturday night.

Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice, was unable to attend the lavish party – which took place at Geri and her husband Christian Horner’s Oxfordshire home.

Victoria, aka Posh Spice, took to Instagram to share some snaps from the celebrations.

In one photo shared to her IG Story, the fashion designer posed alongside Geri, Emma and Mel C and wrote: “Fun night celebrating @therealgerihalliwell.”

She also shared photos with Emma and Mel C to her IG feed, and captioned the post: “Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic 💕 xx VB”

The reunion has sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy, and many of them commented the same thing on Victoria’s post.

One wrote: “I can’t take it. Friendship never ends,” while a second penned: “Friendship never ends 💖”

A third fan commented: “#FriendshipNeverEnds 🥲💞💞”, and a fourth wrote: “Love you girls!!! More Spice Girls vibes please! #friendshipneverends 💗💗💗💗💗”

The comments could be in reference to the band’s 2007 track ‘Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)’, or the ‘Wannabe’ lyric, “Friendship never ends.”

Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time.

However, Geri suddenly left the band in 1998, and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of comeback concerts in 2007, and the last time they all performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2019, Spice Girls got back together for a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland, but Victoria declined to be a part of it.

In June of this year, Melanie C confirmed that the band were in talks to reunite with Victoria for Glastonbury next year.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, the 48-year-old admitted she had a “good feeling” Posh Spice will join herself, Mel B, Geri and Emma at the iconic festival in 2023.

It’s understood the girl group could perform at the Pyramid Stage for the Sunday legends slot next year, and Sporty Spice said it would be an “absolute dream”.

“It’s the dream, the absolute dream, yeah, we would love to do it…,” she said.

“You know what, the girls and I, we have chatted about it. You know, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world right here.”

When asked if she could get Victoria back, the singer confessed: “I have a good feeling…”