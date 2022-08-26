Rose Ayling-Ellis announces exciting new TV gig after quitting EastEnders

Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced an exciting new TV gig, after quitting EastEnders.

The 27-year-old actress recently revealed that she was stepping down from her role as Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner has since confirmed she will front a new documentary called Signs For Change.

The film will focus on the daily challenges and barriers faced by deaf individuals, and see Rose explore “positive movement for societal change”.

In a statement, the soap star said: “This documentary will be real, emotional and hard-hitting, and it is high time that the realities of deaf people in the UK were shared with a wider audience.”

“My hope is to encourage people to look at our attitude as a society and to reflect on how we can improve the lives of deaf people.”

Rose, who is deaf herself, continued: “It will not paint me as an inspiration, but will instead lift the lid on the gritty stuff that we desperately need to confront.”

“I have always admired the incredible, groundbreaking work of Rogan Productions, and I am thrilled to be working with James and the team to document my life, and to share what matters most to me.”

It comes after Rose sparked speculation she is set to appear on Doctor Who.