Rose Ayling-Ellis sparks speculation she’s joining the cast of THIS popular TV show

Rose Ayling-Ellis has sparked speculation that she’s joining the cast of Doctor Who.

The 27-year-old recently announced that she was stepping down from her role as Frankie Lewis on EastEnders, after joining the show in 2020.

The actress has since teased that she has a new project in the pipeline, that fans will find out more information about next month.

Speaking to The Mirror, Rose said: “You will find out more at the end of this month. I’m not allowed to say anything.”

She sparked speculation that her new role would as a Doctor Who companion, after she reportedly followed Ncuti Gatwa, showrunner Russell T Davies and casting director Andy Pryor on Instagram recently.

Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about the rumours.

One Twitter user wrote: “Doctor Who is one of my all time favourite shows, and if Rose Ayling-Ellis turns out to be the new companion, I think I’d pass out with the excitement!! Please let this be true!”

A second said, “No stop. I was gonna watch Ncuti shine anyway but if Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes the doctor‘s companion??? Those two together?? Nah if you see me becoming a Doctor Who fan mind yo business.”

A third tweeted: “I don’t just want Rose Ayling-Ellis to be in the new series of Doctor Who I need her to be in it.”

