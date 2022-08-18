Rose Ayling-Ellis announces her departure from EastEnders

Rose Ayling-Ellis has announced her departure from EastEnders.

The 27-year-old played Frankie Lewis on the popular soap for two years.

The actress won Strictly Come Dancing 2021 alongside pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, making history as the show’s first deaf contestant.

Rose also recently bagged another achievement for the deaf community, after she revealed the first ever Barbie doll with hearing aids.

The 27-year-old announced her departure from EastEnders via Instagram on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Start from my very last day on the square 🥲 To my first successful pint in The Vic 🍺 And end with the first photo of Frankie 💗.”

“It’s been incredibly special to be [EastEnders’] first regular deaf actor. I have loved my time on the show and Frankie has been such an awesome character to play, however now feels like the right time for me to move on and I am excited and ready for new challenges.”

“I will always treasure my time on the show and all the incredible people I have worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor these last two years and given me so many amazing memories.”

Rose’s character Frankie was introduced as the long-lost daughter of Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, with her arrival stirring up trauma for him.