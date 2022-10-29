Popular singer breaks his silence on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! rumours

Boy George has broken his silence on the rumours he’s set to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

The 61-year-old landed in Brisbane Airport on Saturday, donning a huge lion mask and a black suit.

Upon his arrival, he told The UK Sun: “I’m here to do a version of the Lion Queen,” joking that he “hopes” the mask will stay on in-camp.

Questioned as to whether he will take part in any of the horrific eating trials, the vegan signer said: “I’m a Lion Queen, I have told you. I love all creatures.”

He added of I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec: “I love them both.”

Earlier this month, MailOnline reported that Boy George is set to become the highest paid contestant in the show’s history, after signing a deal worth almost $1million.

An ITV source told the publication: “It’s beyond exciting that we’ve secured Boy George. It’s been a long time since we had a huge global star film the show and he will no doubt draw viewers.”

“He’s also hugely popular in Australia and with the show leaving Wales and heading back down under, he’s the perfect addition,” the insider added.

“He has also been secured the highest pay cheque in the history of the show – close to $1million. We know it’s a huge coup to land Boy George and we can’t wait for filming to begin.”

“He’s a national treasure and we have no doubt viewers will make him king of jungle.”

On Wednesday, it was announced that the new series will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on Sunday, November 6.

The programme will air earlier than usual this year due to the World Cup.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2020 and 2021.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

