Here’s the full line-up for the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

While ITV is yet to confirm this year’s cast, a host of celebrities have already touched down in Australia to enter the jungle.

To prevent an outbreak of Covid-19 in camp, the contestants will isolate for seven days before they’re greeted by hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly next week.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales the last two years.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but after spotting a number of celebrities arriving in Oz over the past few days, The Sun has revealed the ten stars who will be entering camp.

Check out the I’m A Celeb line-up below:

Olivia Attwood

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was the first star to confirm her appearance on I’m A Celeb, after she was papped at Brisbane airport on Tuesday.

Speaking to The Sun, she confessed: “I am scared of me, in terms of how long the other campmates can tolerate me. I will get myself in trouble somehow, the usual…”

When asked what she would miss about home, the reality star said: “God it’s day one so not much at the minute but in three or four days the dogs and my fiancé probably.”

Olivia also joked she would miss having sex with her footballer fiancé Bradley Dack, and said: “Yeah I mean four weeks and no shagging what can you do?”

The 31-year-old is the first Love Island star to ever take part in I’m A Celeb.

She shot to fame on the popular programme back in 2017, and has since landed her own ITVBe reality show, and fronted her own docu-series.

Chris Moyles

Chris Moyles was also spotted at Brisbane airport on Tuesday, confirming his appearance on the show.

The radio DJ has been linked to the show for years, and Ant & Dec have previously admitted he would be a dream contestant.

A source recently revealed: “Chris is a huge signing for I’m A Celebrity and they have been trying to sign him for years. Previously he’s turned them down for a number of reasons but this year feels like the right time.”

“Chris has signed up and is preparing himself mentally and physically to go Down Under. This a huge moment for him and he cannot wait to get stuck in.”

Owen Warner

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is also heading into the jungle this year.

The 23-year-old, best known for playing Romeo Nightingale in the soap, arrived at Brisbane Airport on Wednesday.

The actor, who’s exes includes Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, was one of the first stars to sign up for the series.

According to a TV source, Owen is hoping the show will “catapult his profile to a new level.”

Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall has been “confirmed” as the first ever member of the Royal Family to take part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 44-year-old attempted to keep a low profile as he arrived in Brisbane Airport this week, ahead of the upcoming series.

The former England rugby player is one of the biggest stars to enter the jungle this year, with bosses rumoured to have paid him up to £150,000 for his appearance on the show.

Mike married Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara back in 2015, and the couple share three children together – Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Luca, 1.

Boy George

Boy George is another major celebrity heading into the I’m A Celeb camp this year.

The Karma Chameleon singer, 61, is sure to provide a lot of entertainment as producers are hoping he’ll spill showbiz stories about his famous friends.

A TV source said: “Boy George is a real coup for producers, there is a lot of excitement in-house at ITV. The singer is renowned for his dry wit and frank delivery, he is always outspoken and will be hilarious value in camp.”

“While George is well acquainted with Australia after living in Sydney for several years, he has no experience of the Outback, so will be like a fish out of water living rough.”

Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, best known for her role as Eileen Grimshaw in the soap, was spotted arriving at Brisbane airport on Wednesday.

It’s understood the 59-year-old signed up for the show after ITV bosses offered her a huge pay packet.

A source said: “Sue is a very much-loved Street legend and the bosses are delighted to have her as part of the line-up this year.

“She will be a brilliant addition, and is looking forward to really pushing out of her comfort zone and challenging herself in the jungle.”

Babatunde Aleshe

Babatunde Aleshe is sure to provide plenty of laughs in the jungle this year.

The comedian is best known for appearing on the celebrity version of Gogglebox alongside Mo Gilligan.

Alongside his stand-up career, Babatunde has also had starring roles in EastEnders and New Tricks in the past.

Charlene White

Charlene White is another famous face heading into the I’m A Celeb camp this year.

Bosses are hoping the Loose Women star, who has been an anchor on the show since last year, will grill her fellow campmates.

An ITV source said: “She’s got some strong opinions, but is really personable and will be good value around the Aussie campfire.”

“They hope her journalistic background means she will eke out some illuminating conversations from her campmates, which shouldn’t be hard given some of the people she’ll be sleeping in a bunk next to.”

Jill Scott

Footballer Jill Scott touched down in Brisbane Airport on Thursday.

The 35-year-old Lioness star retired from football in August after an 18-year career.

After her last game playing Germany in the Uefa Women’s Euro final in July, a video of her swearing at Germany’s Sydney Lohmann went viral.

A TV insider said: “Jill became an instant star following that memorable moment, with most Brits forgiving the minor outburst. It was always rumoured that ITV wanted one of the team in the jungle and Jill is a natural choice.”

Scarlette Douglas

TV presenter Scarlette Douglas is also set to enter the jungle next month.

The property expert has been hosting the Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun since 2015.

A source said: “Scarlette is bright and bubbly and bosses are confident she’ll shine on the show.

“She’s always up for a challenge and will definitely give it her all. She’ll definitely be one to watch.”

Seann Walsh

Seann Walsh is reportedly set to enter the I’m A Celeb camp as a late addition.

It’s understood bosses are hoping the comedian will open up about his kissing scandal on Strictly Come Dancing, which left his career in tatters.

The funnyman appeared on the series in 2018, and was embroiled in controversy after he was caught kissing his professional dance partner Katya Jones, who was married to fellow pro Neil Jones.

Seann was also in a long-term relationship with actress Rebecca Humphries at the time.

The 2022 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will kick off on Sunday, November 6, and will air on Virgin Media One in Ireland.