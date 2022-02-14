Police to reinvestigate Caroline Flack case over complaint from her mother

The Metropolitan Police have been told to reinvestigate Caroline Flack’s mother’s complaint that police treated her daughter because she was a celebrity.

The beloved Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40.

The TV presenter tragically took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that he didn’t want to press charges.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police (MPS) told the BBC that the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) wants the MPS to reinvestigate an old complaint.

The spokesperson said: “Following a review, the IOPC agreed with the MPS that service was acceptable in relation to seven areas of the complaints relating to the response and handling of the incident by the MPS.”

“The IOPC has directed the MPS to reinvestigate one element of the complaints. This relates to the process involved in appealing the CPS decision to caution Ms Flack.”

“We will re-examine this element of the investigative process. Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Caroline’s family.”

Speaking to the BBC, Caroline’s mother Christine Flack said she still wanted to know why her daughter was charged with assault, after prosecutors initially said she should just be cautioned.

“I just want those answers to make me feel better and to make me know that I’ve done the right thing by Caroline,” she explained.

“It leaves us really sad and really angry because we want to know why they charged her. I just want the truth out there. I know it won’t bring her back but I’ve got to do it for her.”

Christine also claimed their decision to charge her daughter contributed to her death, saying: “She couldn’t see a way out.”

Christine first complained to the Met Police one month after Caroline’s death, and asked the force to investigate its duty of care towards her daughter.

The MPS previously said it was “satisfied” with the service provided, but Christine was unhappy with the outcome of their investigation and asked the IOPC to review the case.

The IOPC has since found one element of the complaint was not “fully addressed”, and has asked the MPS to reinvestigate whether Caroline would have been treated differently had she not been famous.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.