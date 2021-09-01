Olly Murs wins praise for stopping concert after spotting fan having a seizure in the crowd

The singer is currently touring the UK

Olly Murs has won praise for stopping his concert to jump off stage and check on a fan in need.

The singer was performing at Colchester Castle Park in the UK on Sunday, when he noticed a 14-year-old fan receiving medical attention in the crowd, after suffering a seizure.

Olly halted his performance and exited the stage to check with the mother of the fan that he was okay to carry on with the show.

Hands up if you’ve had a good bank holiday weekend 🙌🏻🤣🤪. pic.twitter.com/L5azJDKF7i — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) August 30, 2021

Mel, who’s daughter Abbie was having the seizure, took to Twitter to thank Olly for his kindness.

She wrote: “@ollymurs thank you for coming down off the stage to talk to my daughter after she had a seizure tonight. You really are so kind and you made her night xx.”

Resharing the tweet, Olly replied: “Oh god I hope she is ok!! Do send her my love x”

Oh god I hope she is ok!! Do send her my love x ❤️ https://t.co/1dYAwy5nA3 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) August 30, 2021

Fans also responded to the tweet to praise Olly for his actions.

One wrote: “It was so lovely to see the compassion you have for your fans especially when they are in need of emergency care, do hope the young girl is on the mend, you’re a gent Olly Murs.”

A second tweeted: “That’s what makes you such a super superstar always showing the love, empathy & compassion, your family must be so proud of the man you grew into with a little of their guidance. Well done @ollymurs.”