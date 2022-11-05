Olivia Attwood reveals what work she had done before I’m A Celeb 2022

Olivia Attwood has revealed what work she had done before I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

The reality star was confirmed as one of ten celebrities to take part in the upcoming series of the show.

The 31-year-old is the first Love Island contestant to ever take part in the fan-favourite ITV show.

Ahead of her I’m A Celeb debut, Olivia revealed what work she had done before heading down under.

The blonde beauty admitted: “So, I did eyebrows, tint and lamination, my lip blush tattooed so it looks like I’ve got a bit of lippy on it’s gone a bit too red in the sun but that’s fine, better than nothing, and I did Botox and a facial and that’s it.”

“I cut three inches off my hair, it’s not short, just to make it a bit more manageable. I cut my nails short and square, which is not my normal go to, and it feels strange but just so I can actually use my hands instead of breaking a nail.”

“I’m hoping this is going to be one of those experiences that make you realise that all those things don’t really matter – but somehow, I don’t think that’s going to be the case,” Olivia said.

Olivia, who got engaged to Bradley Dack back in 2019, joked that her fiancé is worried about her catching the eye of one of her I’m A Celeb co-stars, and also warned her not to be crude.

“[Bradley] told me not to be crude and said no burping or farting and I was like ‘But I’m going to be eating really horrible food’ and he said to just try and be ladylike,” the Love Island star said.

“He said not to walk around in my thong the whole time. I was like okay; I’ll try but I can’t promise anything.”

“I was on Love Island in a bikini on TV every single day for eight weeks – it’s no big deal to me.”

According to The UK Sun, Olivia is set to become a millionaire after her stint on I’m A Celeb.

Ten celebrities have already been confirmed for the line-up, and two more are rumoured to enter the jungle as bombshell campmates.

The ITV show will make its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, after having been filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

I’m a Celeb will air on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.

You can find out everything you need to know about this year’s I’m A Celeb ahead of its return tomorrow night here.