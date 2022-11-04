Everything you need to know ahead of the return of I’m A Celeb

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 will return to our screens this Sunday, November 6.

The ITV show will make its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, after having been filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales for the past two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ten celebrities have already been confirmed for the line-up, and two more are rumoured to be entering the jungle as bombshell campmates.

Iconic duo Ant and Dec are returning to host the fan-favourite show for its 22nd series.

According to MailOnline, the celebrity campmates are set to take part in the goriest bushtucker trial to date, which will see them dress up in matching green tracksuits as they compete in a trial inspired by Netflix’s Squid Game.

Bushtucker trials get their name from “bush tucker” – the name given to any native Australian food eaten by Australia’s Aboriginal population.

The public typically vote for the celebrity they want to see complete a trial – which can be anything from physical, mental, or eating-based – in order to win stars which will determine how much food the camp will receive in a given night.

Read more about the star-studded line-up below:

Boy George – Pop Icon

Boy George – whose real name is George Alan O’Dowd – said of his jungle debut: “I watch I’m A Celebrity every year and I had to think long and hard about this. But I feel like I am in a very fertile creative moment in my life.”

“I am in a moment of rediscovery of who I am as a person, artist and older man and I feel like I do make a lot of effort to be in pop culture. I am bored of being iconic in the corner and if you want to compete in the world then being part of telly is part of that. This is the biggest show on TV and that is why I am doing it.”

“And now I have made the decision, I don’t want to focus too much on what the experience might be like, but my intention is it is going to be amazing. It’s three weeks without make-up and three weeks is nothing. I have just done seven weeks on tour.”

If the 61-year-old wins the show, he wishes to be crowned as Queen of the Jungle, telling The UK Mirror: “Queen darling! It is about bloody time isn’t it, we are so fashionable now, the gays.”

Boy George is rumoured to be raking in a whopping £500,000 for his stint on I’m A Celeb – making him one of the highest paid stars to ever appear on the show.

The former Culture Club member revealed he doesn’t eat meat back in 2018; so, he will be eating differently to his campmates.

However, the vegetarian options brought in for the A-lister are said to be even worse than the options for meat-eaters, with the executive producer of the show telling the outlet: “It’s actually, weirdly, more stinky and more gross than eating the meat products.”

Babatúndé Aléshé – Comedian and Gogglebox Star

Ahead of his I’m A Celeb journey, Babatúndé Aléshé admitted he will be doing a lot of screaming in the jungle as he faces up to his fears of “absolutely everything”.

He said: “I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice. Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it!”

“People are going to get to know me through this show a bit better and I just want to enjoy everything. I don’t want to be King of the jungle. I am quite happy to go back to normal life afterwards. But it will be a great adventure and my wife is excited and happy I am

doing it.”

The 34-year-old reportedly pulled out of the first bushtucker trial of the series, which saw the ten campmates dangling in the air off of a 32-storey building.

It has been reported that after 45 minutes of procrastination, the comedian was unable to complete the challenge, despite watching his co-stars Jill Scott and Charlene White conquer their fears.

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “Babatúndé was really struggling during The Ledge and everyone felt for him.”

Olivia Attwood

Olivia Attwood said: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle.”

“It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!”

“One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance, and I will struggle without make-up and nails, but I am not that bothered, and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.”

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks. It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the

jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”

The reality star reportedly looked nervous and ill before she boarded the helicopter for her trip into the camp.

According to The UK Sun, Olivia is set to become a millionaire after her stint on I’m A Celeb.

Sue Cleaver – Coronation Street Star

Legendary Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed she is taking part in the hit ITV series to “shake things up” as she approaches her 60th birthday.

The actress is best known for her role as Eileen Grimshaw in the hit soap.

Ahead of her stint in the jungle, she said: “Doing I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is never really something I considered doing before. But the pandemic happened and then this year, I have just turned 59 and so I decided for my 59th, I was going to shake things up a bit.”

“I realised I needed something that would challenge me and I thought this show would be good – and so that’s why I am doing it.”

Owen Warner – Hollyoaks Star

Hollyoaks star Owen Warner said: “I still can’t believe I am actually going to be in Australia doing I’m a Celebrity. It’s not sunk in yet and it feels surreal.”

“And now it is getting closer, I want to enjoy everything about it. I have told all my friends to vote for me because I will feel like I have wasted it if I don’t do the trials. The trials are part of the I’m A Celebrity experience. It’s great to be going to Australia, the OG format.”

The 23-year-old is best known for his role as Romeo Nightingale in the soap.

Mike Tindall MBE – Former Rugby Player

Ahead of his stint in the Australian jungle, Mike Tindall said: “It is sinking in now that I am taking part. I am ready to rumble! I have been asked on numerous occasions to take part. The timing was right this year.”

“I reckon it’s a difficult one to win I’m A Celebrity. I am used to doing something where you know if you do the best you can, you can win. This isn’t that set up. All I would hope to do is be useful to the group.”

“Winning is out of your control. But I am not going in to win it. All I can do is what I think is the best and someone else will judge me on whether they think it is. I am looking forward to it.”

According to Boyle Sports, the 44-year-old is the favourite to be crowned the King of the Jungle.

Mike is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Phillips and is the first member of the royal family to appear on I’m A Celeb.

The former rugby player was previously asked whether he sought permission from his in-laws to compete in the show, to which he responded: ““It’s not something I need to tell you though is it.”

When asked how his wife Zara felt about his appearance on the show, the former rugby player said: “She is fine, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it would I?”

The 44-year-old is one of the biggest stars to enter the jungle this year, with bosses rumoured to have paid him up to £150,000 for his appearance on the show.

Scarlette Douglas – TV Presenter and Property Expert

Ahead of her I’m A Celeb debut, Scarlette Douglas said: “It’s so exciting to be part of this series and I was in shock when I got the call from ITV. This programme is always something I have wanted to do as I like to test myself.”

“I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp, but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it!”

The 34-year-old is best known for her presenting role on the hit show A Place in the Sun between 2015 and 2022.

Charlene White – TV Presenter and Journalist

Charlene White said of her upcoming jungle experience: “There aren’t that many opportunities to have when you get older, and it will be nice to see if I can do this.”

“I’ve given birth to two kids in quick succession, survived that and lived to tell the tale! So, I feel it’s now right to take on another big challenge.”

The 42-year-old has been an anchor on ITV’s beloved daytime show Loose Women since last year.

Chris Moyles – Radio Legend

Chris Moyles said: ““Some people say if something scares you, then do it. But I am a firm

believer you shouldn’t scare yourself! I am a big fan of my own comfort zone, too. I am petrified of heights and getting into camp will be a massive challenge for me. Even that rickety rope bridge makes my heart start going.”

“I have never jumped out of a plane or walked out on a plank on a high rise building before and I know I have got to suck it all up.”

“In the past, I always said no to offers to take part. But this year, I didn’t say no immediately, and I ended up going to a meeting. Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for! My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Jill Scott MBE – Football Legend

Ahead of her jungle experience, Jill Scott said: “I feel like I have got a bit of imposter syndrome to even be on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! It’s all a bit crazy at the minute but I am going with the

flow and as soon as I was asked if I would like to take part, I said yes.”

“It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. I don’t know what I have let myself in for but my family are huge fans of the show and as soon as I told my mum and sister I was doing it, they were so excited.”

“I have got experience of going into unknown situations when I have joined different teams. But this is completely going into the unknown! I haven’t done any preparation. How can you prepare for something like this? I am not going to suddenly climb up the tallest building I see and stand on top of it!”

Matt Hancock – Politician (Rumoured)

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock is rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celeb line-up as a bombshell campmate.

While ITV have yet to confirm his stint on the show, the MP announced his decision to travel to the Australian jungle in The UK Sun.

He wrote: “Next week I’m going into the jungle, as part of this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here,” and admitted: “some may think I’ve lost my marbles or had one too many drinks,” however, he believes what better way to resonate with the UK public than going on “the most watched programme on TV?”

Matt had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year after it was revealed that he had breached COVID-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing his colleague Gina Coladangelo, despite being married.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the 44-year-old had been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up for I’m A Celeb 2022.

Chief Whip Simon Hart said that given the “serious” situation, he should have the right to sit as a Conservative suspended. “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect,” he said.

Seann Walsh – Comedian (Rumoured)

Comedian Seann Walsh is also rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celeb line-up as a bombshell campmate.

Neither he, nor ITV have commented on the rumours as of yet.

The 36-year-old famously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018, and he was paired up with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The pair hit headlines after they were pictured kissing on a boozy night while Seann was in a longterm relationship and Katya was married.

A source told The UK Sun: “Seann is an incredible signing for I’m A Celebrity and it’s a real coup for ITV.”

“His snog with Katya is the biggest scandal to have ever hit Strictly. People still talk about it. Seann has joked about his snog with Katya in his comedy sketches, but he’s never spoken in detail about their relationship.”

“Life in the jungle is boring and those long hours around the campfire would be the perfect time for Seann to get talking. He can’t shy away from it either as he’s best known for that snog.”

“It’s unlikely his campmates won’t bring it up. It won’t be an easy watch for Katya or the people burnt by their romance.”

Harry Judd – McFly Star (Rumoured)

McFly star Harry Judd is also rumoured to be joining the I’m A Celeb line-up as a bombshell campmate.

The dad-of-three raised eyebrows earlier this week after sharing a snap of himself and his son, Harry wrote: “I’m going away for a month. Having a digital detox. 🤫❤️”

His wife Izzy commented: “😭 what will we do without you! Xxx”

Adding fuel to the rumours, Izzy shared a photo of herself, Harry and their three children and wrote: “Harry is away for work for the next 4 weeks 😱.”

“I can’t say too much but he will be offline. Going to be such a challenge to be apart, separation anxiety is a tough one to navigate at the best of times! Very grateful for family and friends who are supporting me through ❤️.”

Harry’s McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter was crowned the King of the Jungle back in 2011.

Meanwhile, his bandmate Tom Fletcher’s wife Giovanna was crowned the Queen of the Jungle 2020, which was filmed in Gwrych Castle, Wales.

ITV are set to air a special jungle-themed episode of The Masked Singer at 7.30pm ahead of the return of I’m A Celeb at 9pm.

Four stars who have appeared in any of the series over the past 20 years will compete as four wacky characters: Koala, Kangaroo, Witchetty Grub and Cockroach.

Panel Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all be tasked with trying to work out who each of the campmates are.

I’m A Celeb will air on ITV and Virgin Media One this Sunday, November 6 at 9pm.

