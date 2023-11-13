Nigel Farage ‘becomes highest-paid star’ in I’m A Celeb history

Nigel Farage will reportedly become the highest-paid star in the history of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The politician was seen touching down in Brisbane over the weekend ahead of the upcoming series, which begins on November 19.

The Daily Mail has reported that I’m A Celeb bosses are confident the 59-year-old will be “worth every penny”.

Nigel will reportedly be paid an eye-watering £1.5 million.

This is significantly higher than the former highest-paid star Noel Edmonds, who was paid £600k in 2018.

The politician previously told The UK Sun: “I can’t confirm I am doing it [I’m a Celeb] but I might be.”

“I just think there is a big young audience out there that watches the programme which are worth talking to.”

“I have been messing about on TikTok for the last few months and you would be surprised a lot of young people out there are interested in what I have got to say.”

A TV insider previously said of the politician’s involvement in I’m A Celeb: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years.”

“They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.”

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”