Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spotted at Winter Wonderland with ‘secret nanny’

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury were reportedly spotted with a secret nanny at Winter Wonderland on Thursday night.

The couple attended the opening of the popular event at London’s Hyde Park with their daughter Bambi and a childminder.

A source told The Sun: “Tommy and Molly are doting parents and didn’t want to leave baby Bambi at home while they enjoyed themselves at Winter Wonderland.”

“They are really private about the help they have with their young daughter but they’re incredibly thankful to have someone they trust to be at the side-lines ready to swoop in when needed.

“With Tommy being away so much recently it was important they had some quality time together and a date night at Winter Wonderland seemed the perfect option,” the insider added.

Molly and Tommy have never discussed having a nanny, but it appears they’ve enlisted some help to care for their daughter.

Last night, Molly admitted their night ended on a sour note as the fairground rides made them both sick.

Sharing a snap of them together, she wrote on Instagram: “We were having the best night ever until we went on a ride a both had our heads in a bin afterwards.

“We’ve been on some crazy rollercoasters over the years but Winter Wonderland rides hit different.”