Meghan Markle accuses the Mail On Sunday of ‘humiliating’ her father in High Court hearing

Meghan Markle accuses the Mail On Sunday of ‘humiliating’ her father in...

Meghan Markle accused the Mail On Sunday of “humiliating” her father Thomas Markle during today’s High Court hearing.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the UK Mail on Sunday, for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father.

The first High Court hearing regarding the case took place today via video chat, and during the hearing, Meghan’s lawyer claimed her father missed the royal wedding after he was publicly shamed by the newspaper.

The 75-year-old was due to fly to Britain for the ceremony in May 2018, but just days before Meghan’s big day, the Mail On Sunday exposed the fact that Thomas had staged fake paparazzi pictures for money.

The submission by Meghan’s barrister David Sherborne QC reads: “Following this public shaming by the [Mail on Sunday], Mr Markle suffered cardiac problems on 14 May, an event which [Meghan] only discovered because her father issued a public statement to that effect through the American tabloid website [TMZ].”

“Even after the wedding, and her father’s failure to attend as a result of his shaming, the [Mail on Sunday] continued to publish further articles, stirring up issues between [Meghan] and her father.”

Meghan’s legal team also accused the paper of “harassing, humiliating, manipulating and exploiting” Thomas Markle during today’s hearing.

In response, the defendant’s representative Antony White QC said: “Why is it said that the [Mail on Sunday] caused alarm and distress, or humiliation?”

“On what basis is it alleged that the [Mail on Sunday] manipulated or exploited Mr Markle, by whom, when? On what basis is it said that the [Mail on Sunday] was ‘well aware’ of manipulation and exploitation?

“In this context it appears that [Meghan] has seen fit to put these allegations on the record without having spoken to Mr Markle, verifying these allegations with him or obtaining his consent.”

The judge finished the hearing by stating that he will be reserving judgement for now. However, he has not issued a time frame for when he will rule.

For more information about Meghan’s case against Associated Newspapers, click here.