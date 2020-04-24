Rose Of Tralee organisers unsure if festival will take place but are ‘considering options’

The festival has never been cancelled

Rose Of Tralee organisers unsure if festival will take place but are...

The Rose Of Tralee organisers are currently unsure if the festival will take place but they are “considering options.”

The organisers have revealed it is “unlikely” they will be able to deliver the standard festival this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global travel also played a factor, as many of the Roses travel from overseas.

The team are reportedly looking into the possibility of producing a smaller-scaled event.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Seán O’Rourke, Aimee Keane of the festival said the selection of entrants has been postponed until June.

She spoke to the Irish radio presenter about the future of the popular event, which takes place in Tralee, Co. Kerry every year.

“So I suppose what we’re looking at is what we could possibly deliver this year if we get the opportunity to,” she said.

The festival has been taking place for a consecutive 61 years in Tralee.

The popular tourist attraction runs for five days in August and it has never been cancelled.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.