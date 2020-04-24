The Mail On Sunday accused of ‘meddling’ in Meghan Markle’s relationship with her estranged father

The Mail On Sunday accused of ‘meddling’ in Meghan Markle’s relationship with...

Meghan Markle’s lawyer has accused The Mail On Sunday of “meddling” in her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

The Duchess’ lawyer, David Sherborne, accused the newspaper of purposely creating tension between Meghan and her father, Thomas.

During today’s High Court hearing, which took place over video, Meghan’s representative claimed the newspaper “stirred up” a dispute between Meghan and Thomas, causing a “rift” in the relationship – which had previously been “particularly warm”.

Meghan hasn’t spoken to her 75-year-old father since she and Prince Harry wed in May 2018, the court heard.

During today’s hearing, Meghan’s legal team also accused The Mail On Sunday of “humiliating” her father, after they exposed him for staging fake paparazzi photos just days before her wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex is suing Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the UK Mail on Sunday, for printing a “private and confidential” letter to her estranged father.

The mother-of-one is seeking damages from Associated Newspapers Ltd for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act.

Associated Newspapers has strenuously denied Meghan’s allegations, and the company’s legal team have asked the court to strike out parts of Meghan’s case ahead of a full trial.