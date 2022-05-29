Meet the latest rumoured Love Island 2022 contestant

Zach Hartman is the latest rumoured Love Island 2022 contestant.

According to The Sun, the model has signed up for the upcoming season of the hit dating show, which kicks off on June 6th.

A source told the publication: “Zach is really good-looking and is a real charmer when it comes to the ladies. But he has a heart too.”

“He used to carry a bit of extra weight when he was younger but he hit the gym and trimmed down after cleaning up his diet,” the insider added.

Natasha Ghouri has also been linked to this year’s line-up, and she is set to be the show’s first ever deaf contestant.

A source said: “Everyone is really excited about having Natasha on the show. It’s something really positive for youngsters to see.”

The insider continued: “She looks amazing in a bikini, has a great bubbly personality and just happens to be deaf. She wears a cochlear implant which helps with her hearing loss.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media One on June 6 at 9pm.

