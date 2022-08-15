Maya Jama shuts down Ben Simmons split rumours

Maya Jama has shut down rumours she’s split from Ben Simmons.

The popular presenter confirmed her romance with the Australian basketballer last July, and the couple reportedly got engaged at Christmas.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Maya was “heartbroken” after calling off their engagement.

However, it now appears the couple are still very much still together.

Ben took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snap of Maya, as he paid tribute to her on her 28th birthday.

Maya has since reshared the post, which read: “Happy birthday @mayajama”, alongside some red heart emojis.

Maya also seemingly dismissed the reports via Twitter last week.

She cryptically tweeted: “Stop believing ‘sources’ in papers plz,” and Ben retweeted her message.

