Marvin Humes opens up about romantic proposal to wife Rochelle

Marvin Humes has opened up about his romantic proposal to his wife Rochelle.

The couple tied the knot back in 2012.

They share three children – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

Speaking to his fellow I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates Nella Rose and Josie Gibson, Marvin said: “When I was ready to settle down, and I knew Rochelle was the one, I took her to the Maldives for Christmas.”

“On the day, I hired a tiny little island, small, from here to the treehouse, maybe twice the size… they dropped us off maybe 11am and I stood next to her, saying, ‘Let’s do a picture’. Then I went down on one knee.”

“We got back home, immediately started planning the wedding. We got married, we had five days together, then she went to America for six weeks to shoot a TV show in LA.”

“Then I met her in New York, we had one night together in New York, she went back to LA, I went back to London, six weeks later she was pregnant, from that one night in New York.”