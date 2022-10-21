Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips opens up about her ‘shock’ pregnancy

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has opened up about her “shock” pregnancy.

The 28-year-old, who started dating her mystery man in April this year, announced she was expecting her first child earlier this week.

Sharing the happy news via Instagram, she posted a video documenting her pregnancy, and wrote: “Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍”

Shaughna discovered she was pregnant back in August, after returning from Majorca for the Love Island 2022 final.

The reality star admitted she had to take several pregnancy tests to make sure she hadn’t “read it wrong”.

Speaking to OK! magazine about sharing the news with her mystery boyfriend, Shaughna said: “He was working so I rang him, and I was like, ‘Are you on your own?’ He was like, ‘Yeah…’ I said, ‘I’m pregnant,’ and he was like, ‘OK, alright then.'”

“I think it took him a minute for it to sink in. It was just a complete shock for both of us.”

Shaughna revealed she has no desire to find out the sex of her unborn baby, who is due in March 2023, due to “logistical reasons”.

The soon-to-be-parents are living at the Love Island star’s parents’ house and admitted she would “go nuts buying everything in pink and blue,” if she found out.

Speaking about her mystery beau, the 28-year-old told the outlet: “We got together romantically around the summer of 2020, it was around the time things started to open again after lockdown and we could mingle.”

The reality star confirmed her new relationship back in April but has not yet revealed the identity of her mystery man.

Speaking to Goss.ie back in June about why she is keeping her relationship private, Shaughna said: “It’s just private and I think also when you post things all over social media, there are people out there who have no idea who you are but will do anything they can to try and ruin your happiness.”

“Everyone who knows me, or my boyfriend knows that we are together, and I just want to keep it that way really.”