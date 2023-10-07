Love Island’s Molly Marsh makes sweet confession about beau Zachariah Noble

Molly Marsh has made a sweet confession about her beau Zachariah Noble.

The couple struck up a romance on the summer 2023 series of Love Island, and went on to place fourth.

The basketball player, 25, and theatre performer, 22, secured 14.37% of the public vote.

During her appearance on Sharon Gaffka’s podcast, Molly admitted that she takes the “ignorance is bliss” approach when dealing with negativity online.

“I did look through [all the hateful comments I received], and the negativity did get to me,” the Love Island star admitted of the time she initially left the Majorcan villa.

“Then as soon as I found out I was going back in, I said ‘Mol, next time you come out you’re not looking that deep into anything.'”

“So I didn’t. I haven’t done it since I’ve come out.”

Making a sweet confession about her beau, Molly admitted: “Zach checks up on me all the time, he’s like ‘How’re you doing? How’re you feeling?'”

“I’m like ‘Right, what’s happened?’ and he’s just like ‘There’s just quite a few negative things on this comment or this post,’ and I’m like ‘ok!'”

“As long as he knows what’s going on, if there’s something really, really bad he can let me know.”

“I’m kind of just blind to it. I’d rather that be a thing, because the moment I see something… I’d rather not know.”