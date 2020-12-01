Love Island star Jess Hayes reveals tragic loss of baby boy at 19 weeks

Jess Hayes has tragically lost her baby boy at 19 weeks pregnant.

Sharing the heartbreaking news on Instagram, the Love Island posted a picture of a teddy bear alongside her baby’s hand and footprints.

She wrote: “To Our little teddy. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep you safe for a little while longer. I’m sorry I couldn’t take you home.”

“I’m sorry we had to say goodbye this way it wasn’t supposed to be like this. The pain is unbearable and I feel like I’m drowning in grief.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayesx_)

“My mind spinning thinking of all the what ifs and questions of who you would of grown up to be. When will I wake up From this awful nightmare?”

“I look at the clock and count the hours of how old you are time is moving but your not here your not getting older it’s not fair. No first times, smiles or laughter,” she wrote.

“Why did this happen to us? I wish I could of stared at your beautiful face a little while longer and held you in my arms forever.”

Jess and her fiancé Dan Lawry only announced her pregnancy last week, and shared their excitement about welcoming a sibling for their 18-month-old son Presley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayesx_)

Jess continued: “I look down at my empty stomach where you should still be growing safely and I feel so empty without you there no kicks no flutters.”

“I could see Presley in you, you were so beautiful, perfectly formed. You would never get to play together and be best friends in this world and that hurts so much he would of loved you his little brother so much.”

“I’m grateful that we shared 19 weeks together and I carried you for as long as I could before it was your time to gain your wings.”

“You will always be our beautiful son and I promise you will hold the biggest place in our hearts forever my sweet angel. I will make sure the world knows how special you are.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Hayes (@jessicahayesx_)

“Until we meet again my Teddy.. Too special for this world. I love you now, forever and always . Your mummy, Daddy and big brother Presley,” she added.

Jess is best known for winning Love Island back in 2015 alongside Max Morley.

After splitting from Max just 40 days after leaving the Love Island villa, the reality star started dating Dan, and the couple got engaged in 2018.