Love Island’s Ekin-Su looks unrecognisable in resurfaced clip from reality show she took part in

An old video of Love Island’s Ekin-Su taking part in a reality show has gone viral, as she looks completely different.

When she entered the villa as a bombshell last week, the 27-year-old introduced herself as an actress as she has appeared on a soap in her native Turkey.

However, a clip of Ekin-Su appearing on a reality show while she was studying at the University of Central Lancashire has since started circulating online.

Ekin-Su was in her first year of performing arts when she was on the show, and it’s believed she went by the name Suzie Hayzel at the time.

A source revealed to The Sun that Ekin-Su was “nice enough” when she appeared on the show, which was called ‘Lancashore’ and followed the lives of students in Preston.

The insider also told the publication that she was “popular with the guys and quite glam for a student.”

Love Island continues tonight night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

