Love Island’s Demi Jones reveals she’ll be ‘looking out for’ Samie Elishi amid thryoid cancer scare

Demi Jones has revealed she’ll be “looking out for” Samie Elishi as she navigates her thyroid cancer scare.

Earlier this week, the winter Love Island 2023 revealed she had found a huge lump in her neck, and would need to have surgery to have half her thyroid removed.

Demi went through a similar experience, having been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021.

Taking to social media, Demi told her followers: “Yesterday, I got tagged in thousands of notifications of Samie’s story and her video, and I also woke up to hundreds of messages saying ‘Samie needs to reach out to you, Samie needs to speak to you, Demi you need to message Samie and look out for Samie.'”

“So I just want you to know Samie actually messaged me privately before she announced it, and we’ve been like texting and messaging, and I’ve been reassuring her, giving her lots of advice.”

“Just want to you to know that I’m looking out for her, and I’m gonna be with her every step of the way.”

“I promise we’re messaging and we’ve got each other.”

Earlier this week, Samie broke down in tears during a YouTube video as she revealed she had found a lump in her neck.

The Love Island star said: “Whilst I was in the villa, loads of my family and friends were getting messages saying ‘Samie’s got a lump in her neck’.”

“I came out and I got a few of the comments and DMs as well, I was like ‘what are they talking about? I can’t see a lump on my neck.’”

“And I was actually out to eat with Millie [Court] and Chloe [Burrows], when one of my friends got another message and I literally said ‘Oh, Millie, do you know what? Just check my neck a second.’”

“She checked my neck and I do have a really large lump,” Samie revealed.

“It’s so hard to see, but it’s literally there and it’s like 5cm – quite big, on my thyroid.”

“[I thought] ‘this could just be like a swelling or anything. I’m not gonna think about it, I’m not gonna overthink it, I’ll just get it checked out.’”

“Thank God [there were] so many people in my DMs talking about it, because I’ve been having ongoing tests for it, went to the hospital and they did a biopsy.”

“Got the biopsy done, and how it works is they grade these things one to five, and mine was a three.”

“So say if it’s like four or five, then normally it’s definitely cancerous, you’ll need to get it out. But mine was a grey area, so they couldn’t tell.”

“They weren’t sure if it is cancerous or if it’s not. So I have to have half of my thyroid removed. That’s a surgery.”

Breaking down in tears, Samie said: “Do you know what? I shouldn’t be upset because I’m so grateful that people messaged so I’ve caught it now.”

“And I’m so grateful that I have the opportunity to get it removed and get it sorted,” the reality star admitted.

“But it is still just really scary.”

“Like I am obviously a young girl, I’m realising how common it is now.”