Love Island’s Demi Jones candidly opens up about her cancer diagnosis

Love Island star Demi Jones has candidly opened up about her cancer diagnosis in a new Q&A with fans.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in May 2021, shortly after appearing on the winter series of Love Island.

Demi underwent two surgeries and radiation treatment after finding a lump the size of a golf ball on her throat – and was finally given the all-clear in December.

On Tuesday, Demi took to her Instagram Stories to answer fan questions relating to her cancer diagnosis.

The 22-year-old admitted she first discovered the lump, which looked like a “lopsided Adam’s apple”, back in 2019.

One Instagram user asked: “Best things that helped you with your scar? Mine still seems so raw.”

“Girl, I literally feel you on this one. Even though [my scar] is literally over a year old now, it’s still so sore,” Demi replied.

“If I catch it with my nail, it’s horrible but I’m using plenty of bio-oil and keeping it as moisturised as possible,” she added.

Another fan asked Demi how she felt when she found out about her cancer, to which she answered that she felt “numb”.

The reality star admitted it was all a “blur” at the beginning, as she prepared for the “massive journey ahead of me”.

“It was more of the fear of the unknown. But I had a brilliant support system around me and sharing my story with you guys made me feel so much more confident.”

Demi was also asked if her cancer affected her “tiredness or energy”.

She replied: “Not a word of a lie, I feel like an old woman. I think it’s part to do with your thyroid as it controls your energy levels as well and I haven’t got one anymore so I’m tired a lot of the time but I think the whole process of the recovery definitely drained me.”

The TV personality admitted her second operation was the “scariest part” of her experience because she knew how painful it had been to recover from the first operation.