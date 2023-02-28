Love Island star’s accounts HACKED after nightclub theft

Love Island 2022 star Billy Brown has revealed his accounts were hacked after his phone was stolen.

The builder claimed the incident occurred on Saturday night outside a nightclub.

Taking to his Instagram, Billy told his followers: “Listen up guys this is important.”

“In the last 24 hours I haven’t been on my phone because it got stolen last night,” Billy continued.

“I was outside a club, and it got snatched out of my hands.”

“The next thing you know they’re on all my accounts, emails the lot.”

“So if anyone has received any messages, on Snapchat, Instagram, messenger, it was not me, ok, so sorry if it has hurt anyone. Letting you know now, I’ve got my account back, so anything from now it is me. And I apologise for that.”

Billy caused a stir in the Love Island villa last summer.

While Gemma Owen found love with her now-ex-boyfriend Luca Bish on the show, the pair’s romance hit the rocks during Movie Night when Gemma and Billy’s flirty banter was exposed.

A clip shared on the big screen showed Billy asking Gemma for a hug in the kitchen, as they poked fun at Luca watching them from the bean bags in the garden.

At the time, Gemma insisted there was nothing going on between her and Billy, as she said their relationship was purely platonic.