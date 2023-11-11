Love Island star Olivia Bowen cruelly ‘mum-shamed’ over son’s nursery

Love Island star Olivia Bowen has been cruelly “mum-shamed” over a detail in her son’s new nursery.

The 29-year-old welcomed her first child, a son named Abel, with her husband Alex Bowen in June 2022.

After the reality star recently revealed that she was transforming her son’s nursery, fans took to the comments to criticise the mother-of-one’s decisions.

Olivia previously revealed that she had taken up a love of interior design during lockdown, and now regularly posts on her home design page on Instagram, The Bowen Home.

The star recently shared snaps of Abel’s stunning jungle themed nursery re-vamp, and told fans of her sadness that she was switching her son’s crib for a toddler bed.

The mom-shaming came after Olivia reassured her fans that she had already purchased safe guards for her son’s new bed.

Fans took to the comments section of the post on her home-renovation account to criticise Olivia’s bedroom layout.

One fan wrote: “I believe you aren’t meant to put beds against the wall?”

Another said: “It’s a safety hazard. There’s sadly been a few children die because they have got trapped between the bed and the wall.”

While another fan chimed in: “I second this!! I’ve heard some real tragic stories of toddlers rolling over in a deep sleep and suffocating themselves between the bed and wall.”

However, some followers took to the star’s defence, as one fan said: “If she had it away from wall, people would comment child could fall and one wrong placed fall can kill a child …there is nothing that will be ‘correct’,” followed by a rolling-eye emoji.

Olivia and her husband Alex struck up a romance on the 2016 series of Love Island.

The couple tied the knot two years later, and are now looking to expand their family even further.

Olivia told OK! magazine: “We are considering having another baby, possibly next year, we have been talking about it quite a lot.

“Who knows, but, we are definitely thinking about it next year. I had a three-year age gap with me and my brother, and that was a lovely age gap so I’d like mine close together. But we will see.”