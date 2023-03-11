Love Island star Casey sparks feud rumours with co-stars

Casey O’Gorman has sparked feud rumours with some of his Love Island co-stars.

The 26-year-old was dumped from the villa earlier this week alongside his flame Rosie Seabrook.

When he regained access to social media, Casey shared a sweet photo of himself and his pal Tom Clare from the talent show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey O’Gorman (@caseyogorman)

Casey captioned the post: “What an experience! Thanks to everyone for the support. Had the best time of my life in there!”

“Now straight back to doing what I do best, playing the trumpet 🎺 😜.”

The 26-year-old also followed a number of his Love Island co-stars – including Rosie, Tom, Will Young, Olivia Hawkins, Spencer Wilks, Ellie Spence, Keanan Brand, Maxwell Samuda and Jordan Odofin.

Casey even followed his former flame Claudia Fogarty; but neglected to follow Will’s girlfriend Jessie Wynter, Tom’s beau Samie Elishi, and fan-favourite couple Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall.

Casey and Jessie briefly butted heads in the villa after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The majority of the girls chose to pie Casey because he had chosen to stop getting to know Claudia in favour of Rosie.

The 26-year-old was noticeably annoyed by the challenge, and Jessie later pulled him aside to explain the girls’ side of things.

Casey then questioned Jessie’s genuineness, as he wondered why she was getting involved in other people’s business.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.