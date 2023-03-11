Love Island’s Casey and Rosie reveal they had a connection outside the villa

Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook have revealed they had a connection outside the villa.

The couple met during the winter series of Love Island 2023.

They were dumped from the villa last week, just days before the grand finale.

During a joint appearance on Love Island: The Morning After podcast, Casey and Rosie revealed they had a connection outside the villa.

Podcast host Sam Thompson quizzed the couple as to whether they were going to meet each other’s parents, to which Rosie replied: “Casey’s already met my mum!”

“Very long story, but she actually picked him up from the airport once.”

The statement left podcast hosts Sam and Indiyah Polack baffled, as Indiyah exclaimed: “What? Before you knew each other? Is your mum a taxi driver? How did that happen?”

Casey revealed: “So, I know Rosie’s sister.”

Sam interjected: “Have you dated Rosie’s sister?,” to which Casey said: “No, no. I haven’t. My friend does.”

“But I haven’t spoken to Rosie’s sister in years. I didn’t even know Rosie’s sister had a little sister who was gorgeous.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.