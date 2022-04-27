Love Island star Anna Vakili updates fans after being rushed to hospital

Love Island star Anna Vakili has updated her fans after being rushed to hospital with a mystery rash.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 31-year-old shared several snaps which showed the severe rash on her arms, legs, chest and back.

The reality star opened up to her 1.2 million followers that she went to the doctors to diagnose it, but they weren’t sure what it was.

Anna admitted that her body was on fire and shared a snap of her blotchy neck with the caption: “So many DMs, thank u for all the messages. Came to hospital to get it checked because it’s spreading, keep u updated.”

After returning home, Anna shared a video in which she said: “Thank you everyone that sent me a message telling me they’ve had it or what they think it is.”

“I was actually trying to read most of them while I was waiting in hospital. But I went in to see the doctor, and honestly this is why I hate going to the doctors because I feel like most of them are so s**t!”

“As soon as I walked in, he didn’t even look at the rash, straight away he said, ‘we’re not good at rashes here. He had a look, did tests… I don’t have a temperature, my throat looked OK, my breathing was OK, and he was like ‘I don’t know what it is, I honestly don’t know’.”

Anna, who was a pharmacist before she appeared on the hit ITV dating show, then told to fans that she was trying to figure out her condition herself.

She added that she hadn’t taken any antibiotics or eaten anything new, and said she was at home when the rash developed.

The reality star continued: “But anyway, I basically told the doctor to prescribe me some stronger antihistamines and some steroids, so I’m going to take a short course of steroids and antihistamines, and hopefully, it will go because it’s horrible.”