Love Island star Amy Day confirms new romance

Love Island star Amy Day has bagged herself a new boyfriend.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the hit dating show last summer, was spotted holding hands with former model Sam Pilkington over the weekend.

A source told OK! magazine: “They’ve been together for a month and have known each other for over a year.”

Back in May, the dancer told The Daily Star: “I’m dating a very sexy 6’5 man with a 9.5 inch penis.”

“It’s the best sex of my life! But yeah, I’m very happy and I’m focusing on myself.”

It comes after Amy split from fellow reality star Patrick Deaco earlier this year, just weeks after they moved in together.