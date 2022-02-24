Love Island star Abigail Rawlings buys house with footballer boyfriend

Abigail Rawlings has bought a house with her footballer boyfriend David Fitzpatrick.

The 27-year-old rekindled her romance with her former flame shortly after leaving the Love Island villa last summer, and went Instagram official with him in December.

Alongside photos of their new home, Abigail wrote on Instagram: “Such a pinch me moment. I can’t believe I’m announcing this but.. We bought a mother fudging houseeee!! 🥺😍🔑”

“I’m honestly so so happy, it doesn’t feel real! It’s my absolute dream house with my absolute dream man ❤️✨ #sofreakingrateful eeeeeek!!,” she gushed.

Abi’s Love Island co-stars commented on the post, with Liberty Poole writing: “So happy for you bubs ❤️”

Sharon Gafka commented: “So happy for you both! ❤️” and Georgia Townend penned: “Congratulations lovely! 😘🥰”

Abigail enjoyed a brief romance with Toby Aromolaran on Love Island, but was left heartbroken when he returned from Casa Amor with Mary Bedford.

After being left single, the tattooed beauty was subsequently dumped from the Island alongside her pal Dale Mehmet, and she reunited with her ex soon afterwards.

Speaking to OK! magazine about her romance with David, Abigail said: “It’s going really well, I’m really happy. We’re just taking it slow and steady, but I’m enjoying myself. I’m happy. As long as I’m content, I don’t care and I’m very content!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋𝔄𝔟𝔦𝔤𝔞𝔦𝔩 𝔏𝔬𝔲𝔦𝔰𝔢🦋 (@abigaillouiserawlings)