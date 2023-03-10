Love Island preview: Islanders left shook as they receive text

The Islanders are left shook as they receive a text on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In a teaser for tonight’s show, Kai and Sanam return from their epic final date and are eager to catch up with the boys and the girls.

However, they are interrupted by a text, which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Once they are gathered around the firepit, the villa receives another text, which reads: “Islanders, as you know on your final dates you had to decide which couple you think is the least compatible. The couples voted least compatible are…”

As the results are announced, the Islanders branch off in groups to discuss who they think voted for who.

Which couples have been chosen as the least compatible?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

