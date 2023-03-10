Love Island first look: Kai and Sanam get glam for their final date

Kai and Sanam get glam for their final date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Dressing to impress, the teacher wears a suit, while Sanam stuns in a black evening gown.

The couple walk to a decadent location, complete with sweeping staircases and romantically lit with candles, they are treated to music by a pianist.

Discussing their future, Kai tells Sanam: “My mum will absolutely adore you because you’re literally the kindest most sweet hearted girl that I’ve ever met and she will see how good you are for me.”

“Our careers are so similar, it takes a special sort of person to go into the careers that we both went into, me being a teacher and you being a children’s social worker.”

Sanam says: “I love hearing you talk about your job, I just love that side of you, I think it’s amazing. It also drew me to you, to work with children you need to be a certain type of person and to actually love it shows how much of a kind heart you’ve got.”

The couple then deliberate which of their fellow couples are the least compatible.

Sanam says: “It’s not easy.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

