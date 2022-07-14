Love Island first look: The boys and girls go head to head in a sticky challenge

Our prayers have been answered, as there will FINALLY be another challenge on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

After viewers branded the last few episodes of the show “boring” and called on producers to “up the ante”, it has been confirmed that the Islanders will be taking part in boys vs girls challenge tonight at the Lips Inn pub.

Tasked with racing to fill up huge empty pint glasses, the two teams must slip and slide their way to the finish line, before pouring their hard-earned liquid into the containers.

“Us girls do not hold back on a challenge!,” Danica declares.

Andrew says: “Go in hard and fast – I think I did alright!”

When the beer goggles go on at the end of the challenge, who will come out on top?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

