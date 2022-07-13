Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

This is why Love Island fans are calling on producers to ‘up the ante’

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans have called on producers to “up the ante” with more challenges.

After the most dramatic Casa Amor recoupling in the show’s history, things seem to be simmering down in the villa.

Viewers are highly anticipating the return of the infamous 2021 “movie night”, along with others such as the “tweet challenge”, and the “headlines challenge” – however, the show has yet to deliver.

From Lifted Entertainment

On Wednesday night, in an hour and 20-minute long episode, we saw Gemma and Luca share their first date, bombshell Adam date three girls of his choice, and Davide and Ekin-Su get into a brief tiff.

Love Island viewers have since branded the last couple of episodes “boring” as they want the contestants to compete in challenges to spice things up in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote, “those extra 20 mins for WHAT,” as another penned, “the way i just wasted 80 minutes of life on that 😭

A third weighed in, “No movie night, no Twitter or headline challenge or even snog marry pie?? The villa is down bad. It’s been so f**king boring even though Adam is back.”

Read more reactions here:

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us