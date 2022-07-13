This is why Love Island fans are calling on producers to ‘up the ante’

Love Island fans have called on producers to “up the ante” with more challenges.

After the most dramatic Casa Amor recoupling in the show’s history, things seem to be simmering down in the villa.

Viewers are highly anticipating the return of the infamous 2021 “movie night”, along with others such as the “tweet challenge”, and the “headlines challenge” – however, the show has yet to deliver.

On Wednesday night, in an hour and 20-minute long episode, we saw Gemma and Luca share their first date, bombshell Adam date three girls of his choice, and Davide and Ekin-Su get into a brief tiff.

Love Island viewers have since branded the last couple of episodes “boring” as they want the contestants to compete in challenges to spice things up in the villa.

One Twitter user wrote, “those extra 20 mins for WHAT,” as another penned, “the way i just wasted 80 minutes of life on that 😭

A third weighed in, “No movie night, no Twitter or headline challenge or even snog marry pie?? The villa is down bad. It’s been so f**king boring even though Adam is back.”

Read more reactions here:

Where the hell are all the challenges this year?? Such a dry episode #loveisland — a🌺 (@aliiya121) July 13, 2022

I don’t understand what’s going on, are the producers being held hostage by the challenge police???? The episodes are so dry and need the challenges to do something, I mean anything #LoveIsland

#TALKSWITHASH — chance the slapper 😊 (@JilishaMckenzie) July 13, 2022

Movie night, Twitter challenge, and the Who Said This challenge … RUN IT UP #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Ruhsoyn00Y — Parys∞ (@0h_Kidrauhling) July 13, 2022

Thank you Becky hill for saving the show tonight cause it was kind of getting boring. What annoying there’s no game like kiss + marry + pie or Twitter challenge let’s have fun time as well. You can tell some of them look board. Only thing the producer wants is drama. #LoveIsland — Deepesh Mistry (@deepeshm19) July 13, 2022

Jacques took something with him yesterday because today was the most boring episode so far #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/shdaU6P0qt — 🥰 (@Saysoix) July 13, 2022

no tomorrow night preview again? guess it’s going to be another boring episode #loveisland pic.twitter.com/9veQMXxff9 — rona ☾ (@air6oll) July 13, 2022

Been boring since before casa amor this year. Nothing happened at casa that really put me on the edge of my seat. Movie night & Twitter challenge is the only thing that will actually save this from here on out … sick of the fact there’s no winning couples too #LoveIsland — kels🐹 (@KelsieGrey29) July 13, 2022

all they show is arguments and dead chats this year. where are the challenges? where was the postcard? the movie night? how boring #LoveIsland — somebody actually (@itSzNishat_x) July 13, 2022

can the producers just budge or something? barely any challenges, no postcard, no film night (yet) #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Nz4Gu5kdFN — alicia (@drewsbalenciaga) July 13, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

