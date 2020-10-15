Love Island fans slam Marcel Somerville for cheating on Gabby Allen – after he downplays their split on TV

The former couple split back in 2018 - after Gabby found out Marcel had been unfaithful

Love Island fans have slammed Marcel Somerville for cheating on Gabby Allen, after he downplayed their split during his appearance on Love Island: What Happened Next.

The former couple dramatically split back in 2018, after Gabby found out Marcel had cheated on her while they were on holiday in Mexico.

Despite their nasty split, Marcel blamed their break up on the fact they simply “drifted apart” on Love Island: What Happened Next – which aired on ITV2 on Wednesday night.

Speaking to his co-star Sam Gowland, Marcel said their split was “just one of those things”.

Viewers were shocked by Marcel’s version of events, as he openly confessed to cheating on Gabby back in 2018.

At the time, a rep for Marcel told the MailOnline: “Sadly the rumours are true, Gabby and Marcel have split up. Marcel can’t really defend his actions as he knows he did wrong and will regret it forever.”

“Marcel is upset that he broke the heart of someone he loves and someone that he shared so many special moments with, but with all the good times there are difficult times, and sadly Marcel and Gabby had been in a bad place at this stage.”

“Gabby was a special part of my Marcel’s life, and he hopes one day she can find it in herself to forgive him. He knows what he did was wrong and is extremely sad about how he has hurt Gabby,” they added.

After hearing Marcel’s comments on Love Island: What Happened Next, many fans took to Twitter to question his statements.

not marcel saying everything happens for a reason, when he was the one who cheated on gabby !! on holiday !! in the hotel they were staying together !! #LoveIsland — hmcw ♡ (@hollyxwalsh) October 14, 2020

Marcel saying him and Gabby drifted so you didn’t cheat then cos swear that’s why yous split🤣🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland — Amy Appleby (@AmyAppleby9) October 14, 2020