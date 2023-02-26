Ad
Love Island fans have the same complaint about the latest episode of the show

Love Island fans have the same complaint about the latest episode of the show.

Sunday night’s episode focused on Casey, Claudia and Rosie’s love triangle, and it also saw the Islanders take part in a Saints Vs Sinners challenge.

Another stand-out moment from the show saw Ron and Lana confess to each other that they are falling for each other, and later become boyfriend and girlfriend.

Viewers have since branded the latest episode as “boring”, and have called for the return for the Twitter challenge to bring more drama to the show.

One fan wrote: “You know an episode is boring when people are struggling to find something to tweet about.”

A second tweeted: “i am running out of things to tweet because this episode is like watching white boring paint dry.”

Check out more reactions below:

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

