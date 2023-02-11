Love Island boys ‘tortured’ as girls meet six new hunks in Casa Amor

Love Island’s Casa Amor is set to return to our screens on Sunday night.

Last night, Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin became the latest couple to be dumped from the villa – leaving six boys and six girls.

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

A source told The UK Sun: “If Love Island fans thought there had been drama on the show so far, they’ve not seen anything yet.”

“The producers are making sure Casa Amor is going to really shake things up.”

“Filming starts tonight in a second villa where the girls will be introduced to six new hot guys.”

“It is going to be torture for the boys left in the villa.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

