Love Island bombshell Leah dated THIS former contestant

Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor used to date a former contestant.

The 27-year-old, who is close friends with 2019 star Maura Higgins, is set to enter the villa tonight alongside Charlotte Sumner.

It has since been revealed that Leah’s ex-boyfriend is Maura’s co-star Danny Williams.

The former couple began dating in November 2020, and it is unclear when they split.

Speaking ahead of the show, Leah told ITV: “I’m single because I haven’t yet found a person who wants the same things as me. I’ve had some great experiences with love but nothing worth settling for.”

When asked if she falls in love quickly, the bombshell replied: “This is difficult because I would have said that I was a slow-burner, but I think that’s because I’ve been more closed off in the past.”

“In all honesty, I’m such a hopeless romantic and now because I know what I want, I can’t wait to be in love again.”

Read more about Leah here.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.